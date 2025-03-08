Women should come forward to set up MSMEs: Collector Ranjit

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha urged women to take initiative in setting up MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and make effective use of bank loans for their growth.

He participated as the chief guest at the mega MSME outreach programme, organised by Union Bank of India at Maurya Inn Hotel here on Friday.

The Collector emphasised the importance of utilising welfare schemes implemented by Central and State governments to secure bank loans and achieve financial progress. He urged banks to support women development. He said the State government is giving high priority to MSME establishment and encouraged women to take advantage of this opportunity. The Collector advised to maintain financial discipline in repayment after taking bank loans. He stressed that the State’s objective is to ensure women’s financial empowerment, adding that on March 8, as part of International Women’s Day, the State government would distribute mega cheques worth about Rs 130 crore as loans and other benefits to women.

On this occasion, Collector Ranjit handed over a mega cheque for Rs 35 crore to SHG (Self-Help Group) members for approved loans. Sanction orders for various scheme-related loans were also distributed to the beneficiaries.

Union Bank Regional Head Narasimha Rao, General Manager Sudhakar Rao, Industries Department General Manager Aruna, MEPMA PD Naga Shiva Leela, APIIC ZM Madhusudhan Reddy, and others were present.