Women, tribal welfare given top priority: Sandhya Rani

Salur: Minister for tribal, women and child welfare G Sandhya Rani said that the government is put-ting in efforts to uplift the vulnerable tribals, women and children. He said that the govern-ment is spending huge amount to transform the lives of the tribals and to protect women, chil-dren in all aspects.

She said in a statement on Monday that the government spent Rs 14.27 crore in the past six months under the purview of seven ITDAs to provide better facilities to pregnant women.

She said the government established 76 waiting rooms to facilitate the tribal pregnant women. They can join the waiting homes just one week before due date. The homes will provide every facility along with medical assistance, nutritious food and others. As of now 122 feeder ambu-lances have sanctioned to carry the patients to hospitals.

She said around 500 staff were recruited in Ekalavya model schools in the past six months. The previous government has completely ignored the tribal welfare hostels but now they have disbursed trunks, plates, glasses, blankets to the students.

Around Rs 300 crore was sanctioned to tribal areas to undertake repair works of roads.

This will help a lot to tribal people to reach their habitations. Sandhya Rani said tribals will have every support from the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Nai-du.