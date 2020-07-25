Women vow to continue struggle for Amaravati

Vijayawada: Raising slogans of Jai Amaravati, women of Amaravati region vowed here on Friday that they would continue the struggle come what may.

Amaravati Joint Action Committee members Katragadda Madhavi and Bandlamudi Priyanka addressing the media at the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi office at Autonagar in the city, said that the farmers who have been enjoying their ancestral property of land donated the same for the construction of the capital city after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

They recalled that the people of the capital city region also voted in favour of Jagan Mohan Reddy, appealing him not to forget it.

They have been continuing the struggle for the capital city for the last 220 days by following the conditions of the lockdown. The government could not contain the agitation of the farmers including a large number of women in spite of the troubles it caused to wean them away from the stir, the women leaders recalled.

Appealing to the Central government to come to their rescue and do justice to them, they wondered as to why the YSRCP government bore a grudge against them. They pointed out that when women in Amaravati participated in agitation seeking justice, they were beaten up by the police at a time when a woman is the Home Minister in the State.

They appealed to the Governor to allow them to die in the name of mercy. "The Governor should take a decision keeping in view the lives of 29,000 people of the region," they said.

Sharply reacting to the statements of a section of politicians that they were interested in real estate business, they said that in such case, they would never give the land for the construction of the capital city and sell the land on their own.

Madhavi and Priyanka said that it was gross unjust to sell the land given by them for the capital city. They appealed to the Chief Minister not to throw them away on the roads for the simple reason they chose to elect him.

Paturi Radhika, Kommineni Varalakshmi, Yerramaneni Nagamalleswari, Gadde Prabhavati and others were also present.