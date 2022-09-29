Women's Commission focuses on lady conductors' problems

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): State Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma advised the RTC officials that there should be transparency in the allotment of duties to lady conductors. Allocation of overtime duties to women conductors is inappropriate, she added.

The Chairperson met women conductors of East Godavari district at R&B guest house here on Thursday. She enquired about the field-level problems of women conductors during their duties. She said that separate toilets, dress changing rooms and separate dining rooms for women should be set up in every depot. Padma assured that efforts will be made to grant childcare leaves along with maternity leave to women employees. She asked the women conductors to participate in 'Dasara Women Empowerment Festival' organised by the Women Commission in Rajahmundry on October 1.

Women Commission members Sheikh Rukia Begum, RTC DPTO Sharmila, managers of nine depots and women conductors were present on the occasion.

Vasireddy Padma also visited Rajahmundry Bar Association and spoke to many senior advocates and association leaders. She assured them that efforts will be made to set up an additional POCSO court in Rajamahendravaram. Leaders and lawyers of YSRCP legal cell handed over a petition to Vasireddy Padma requesting her to set up an additional POCSO court.

Padma said that there is a need to increase the number of courts for speedy justice in the cases of women and girls and the Women's Commission is working for that.

Bar Association president I Sivaprasad, secretary Nagaraju, senior advocates Muppalla Subbarao, Hasina, Shyamala and others participated.