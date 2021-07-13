Top
Women's safety, security will be given top priority: New SP M Deepika Patil

New SP Deepika Patil (left) taking charge from B Rajakumari in Vizianagaram on Monday
Highlights

New SP M Deepika Patil said that the priority of the police department is to give utmost safety and security to the women in the district.

Vizianagaram: New SP M Deepika Patil said that the priority of the police department is to give utmost safety and security to the women in the district.

On Monday she assumed charge as new SP of Vizianagaram from the outgoing SP B Rajakumari and later interacted with the media. Deepika said that she is familiar with this district as she had worked as ASP at Parvathipuram.

She said, "We will ensure steps to develop decency and honesty among the police staff and they would receive the public in a kind-hearted manner.

We will take steps to bring down the crime and maintain law and order in the district. We will continue all the welfare programmes in the district and take steps to take our services to every corner of every village." Officers of the district greeted the new SP on the occasion.

