Women's safety tops government's priorities: DGP D Gautam Sawang

Visakhapatnam: Safety of women tops the priority chart of the state government and initiating Disha police stations and Mahila Mitra are a step towards this direction, director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said.

Addressing the women police at Andhra University Convention Hall here on Saturday, the DGP laid emphasis on building awareness on Disha app and Mahila Mitra among people in order to strengthen people-friendly policing. He said women were airing their grievances and getting their complaints resolved through 'Spandana' programme.

After setting up of Disha police stations, the DGP said the focus is now on establishing Disha women courts in each district of the state. "Earlier, not many found it comfortable to step into a police station to lodge a complaint.

But it is not the case any longer. After the roll out of the Mahila Mitra, women in distress feel much comfortable to file a complaint. Soon, changes will be made to enhance the safety of women across the state. This apart, each police station will form a Mahila Mitra committee," the DGP added.

Speaking on the occasion, city commissioner of police Manish Kumar Sinha informed that the service of Disha app sets an example to other states as it would take a week to 21-day to serve justice to the complainant through the platform. "Such platform to address women's grievances is nowhere to be seen in the world," the CP claimed.

Reeling out statistics, DIG Raja Kumari said 32 lakh persons have downloaded Disha app so far across the state. DIG Vizag range L K V Ranga Rao, superintendent of police, Visakhapatnam district, B Krishna Rao, Disha ACP Prem Kajal, among others, took part in the event.