Work hard for 40 days: Naidu to TDP-JSP cadre

Penukonda (Sathya Sai): TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon TDP-JSP workers and leaders to strive hard for 40 days by going to every door step and taking the joint message of the two parties to the people. Once the party returns to power, he said he will take care of the party workers’ future, he assured while addressing a huge gathering of people opposite Kia Motors company here on Monday evening.

Addressing the last meeting of 'Raa Kadali Raa' in the state, Chandrababu Naidu recalled the special treatment he had given to the district which is the most backward district in the country with just 552 mm rainfall. Kia Motors which he established triggered industrial and socio-economic development of the region. Farmers who gave lands for Kia got Rs 1 crore per acre as against the local price of Rs 1-2 lakh per acre, he said.

Out of 47 lakh acre agriculture land in the district, only 2 lakh acres has assured irrigation out of the 11 lakh acre under cultivation, he pointed out and advised the farmers to utilise the remaining 30 lakh acre vacant land for setting up solar power plants which can generate power required for the entire country.

Blaming the YSRCP government for ‘nil development’, Naidu recalled the projects initiated by him during 2015-19 when he was the chief minister, including Jeedipalle project, Perur, Bhairavanitippa, Gollapalle reservoir, Cherlapalle and Malala irrigation projects.

He maintained that all his initiatives were annulled by the present government. Even the 90 per cent subsidy given for drip irrigation had been withdrawn, this deeply affecting the horticulture hub which he established in the district. “Had the people given us 10 years to rule, we would have completed the Amaravati capital, irrigation projects and brought more industries to the state,” he said.

The former chief minister drew a parallel between himself and the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who promised Science City and Lepakshi Knowledge Hub which eventually turned into a large land scam. The scam turned out to be a 10,000 crore one. The farmers’ lands were converted into hard cash by supporters of Rajasekhara Reddy, he alleged.

He lambasted the 'Siddham' meetings of Chief Minister where he failed to mention a single development project which he achieved in Rayalaseema region. “Except for a few welfare schemes, he did not do anything concrete for the state. He failed to keep his promises for a mega DSC and filling two lakh government vacancies,” Naidu pointed out.

The TDP chief reiterated his promise to extend Rs 3,000 every month to every unemployed youth if the TDP-JSP is voted to power.

He assured the village volunteers of retaining all their jobs while giving the training for skills upgradation.

He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of doing meting out severe injustice to his sister Sharmila and sending his mother out of his house. He alleged that he was also responsible for the murder of his paternal uncle Vivekananda Reddy. He asked the public 'Who killed Babai' in English and prompt came the reply 'Jagan'.

Naidu attacked the corruption of YSRCP sitting MLAs Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy of Dharmavaram, Sankara Narayana of Penukonda, Usha Sricharan of Kalyandurg, Duddukunta Sridhar of Puttaparthi and Tippe Swamy of Madakasira in his speech.

If voted to power, Naidu promised to bring more industries, develop industrial corridors between Chennai and Bengaluru and between Bengaluru and Kurnool. He promised to establish one more airport in Anantapur.

He appealed to the people to give 14 Assembly seats and two MP seats in the undivided district to TDP alliance. He introduced Savitha as the Penukonda TDP candidate.

Earlier, Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna spoke making fun of the YSRCP rule.

He said that Jagan landed the state in debts by borrowing Rs 13 lakh crore. “He is taking loans even to pay salaries every month. He converted the serene AP districts into ganj, sand and drugs dens,” he said.

TDP district president B K Parthasarathi welcomed the gathering. JSP state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy in his speech called upon TDP-JSP workers to work as one army.