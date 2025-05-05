Work hard for success like Sage Bhagiratha, says Collector

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha on Sunday stated that the unwavering determination of Sage Bhagiratha continues to serve as a great source of inspiration for all.

Marking the occasion of Sage Bhagiratha Jayanti, a solemn commemoration ceremony was held at the Conference Hall of the District Collectorate. The Collector, along with leaders of the Sagara and Uppara communities, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sage Bhagiratha, garlanding the image and offering their respects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that, as per the directives of the State government, Bhagiratha Jayanti celebrations were being organised across the district. He noted that Sage Bhagiratha demonstrated how steadfast effort and relentless hard work can achieve the seemingly impossible. Urging the youth to draw inspiration from the sage’s life, he encouraged them to set clear goals and strive relentlessly towards success.

He emphasized that sustained efforts are underway to improve the living standards of marginalized communities and ensure they fully benefit from the welfare initiatives being implemented. Both the Central and State governments have introduced numerous schemes for the welfare of backward classes, and he urged the community to make the most of these opportunities.

The Collector further announced that hostels, which had previously been closed temporarily, will soon be reopened. He added that DSC study centers are being set up to provide coaching and training for BC students. He advised students to take Bhagiratha Maharshi as their role model, set high aspirations, and work diligently to achieve them.

BC Welfare Officer K Prasuna, Yadava Corporation Director Venkateswara Rao, Nayana Brahmin Corporation Chairman Rudrakoti Sadashiva, Nayana Brahmin Corporation Director Vijay Kumar, Sagara Association president Satyananna, Sagara Society Convener Dude Konda Kumar, Kurnool District Sagara Association Honorary president Dr Giddaiah, and various other leaders of the Sagara and Uppara communities participated in the programme.