Work together to strengthen TDP: Vemireddy

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has called upon the party activists and leaders to work together to strengthen TDP at basic level. He welcomed about 2,000 YSRCP functionaries including Kammapalem sarpanch Vouturu Lakshmaiah into the party at Kammapalem village of Kodavaluru mandal on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the MP has pointed out that there is no space for ‘good persons’ in YSRCP as himself came out of it after tasting bitter experience with that leadership.

Stating that that coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is going ahead with the aim of developing the State, the MP appealed that it is the responsibility of leaders and functionaries to bring fruits of development to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries irrespective of political parties.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy said development is possible only with TDP-led coalition government as the CM and Human Resources Minister N Lokesh are striving hard to place Andhra Pradesh at number one position through the implementation of welfare and developmental activities, even though the State is facing serious financial crisis.

“Earlier only four leaders from Kovur constituency dare to approach the officials, but now even an ordinary functionary can approach officials to bring the issues to their notice,” she pointed out.

The MLA assured that she will be always available to the party leaders and activists and they can meet her whenever they want at her camp office in Nellore city.