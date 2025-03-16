Work with dedication to achieve GSDP growth targets, officials told

Tirupati : Tirupati district is poised for significant growth in various sectors, including industrial development, tourism and hospitality, with ample opportunities to enhance the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Secretary of School and Higher Education and District In-charge Officer Kona Sasidhar has directed officials to work with dedication towards achieving the district’s GSDP growth targets by ensuring transparent and efficient implementation of government priority programmes and development schemes.

On Saturday morning, a review meeting was held to assess the implementation of government schemes in Tirupati district. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya and various district officials including RDOs, participated in the review session. Kona Sasidhar emphasised the need for meticulous monitoring and execution of government welfare programmes to ensure that they reach the people effectively.

He stressed that each department must focus on achieving its set key performance indicators (KPIs) and adhere to a well-defined timeline to meet their objectives. He praised the existing team of officials in the district for their dedication and urged them to work collaboratively under the leadership of the District Collector.

Agricultural and horticultural departments should educate farmers about suitable crops that align with both State requirements and GSDP growth plans. Education officials were asked to ensure that all out-of-school children are enrolled in schools, track student attendance and implement bridge education programmes for dropouts.

Collector Venkateswar presented an overview of the district’s development and welfare programmes through a PowerPoint presentation. He mentioned that under the Chief Minister’s guidance, Tirupati district is actively working towards achieving a GSDP growth rate of over 16 per cent.

Ongoing and planned national highway projects, railway developments and industrial growth initiatives were also highlighted. He pointed out the significant potential for tourism and hospitality development in the district, particularly in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), spiritual tourism and coastal tourism.