Works to set up PM SHRI Schools gain pace

Visakhapatnam : Establishment of PM SHRI Schools in Visakhapatnam is all set to gain pace as the district administration is keen on completing the work related to it, following strict timelines.

In line with it, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad instructed the officials concerned to provide 21 facilities in The Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI).

Speaking at a district-level convergence meeting, the Collector enquired about the details of the schools that lack playground and furniture, among other amenities.

He informed that five schools have been identified under the PM SHRI scheme in the district and a composite school grant has been released for the maintenance of these schools.

Engineering officials were informed to complete the chemistry labs and playgrounds at the earliest at these campuses. The Collector also made it clear to provide safe drinking water facilities in these schools as proposed. The officials were directed to provide 21 types of facilities such as toilets, furniture, internet, labs, etc.

It has been suggested that various government departments in the district should work in coordination with the officials in providing necessary facilities and also mobilise CSR funds if required. During the meeting held in the presence of District Educational Officer N Prem Kumar, district level officers, mandal education officers and headmasters of PM SHRI Schools, the District Collector discussed facilities to be provided at the campuses. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Finance, the State government shall transfer the Central government share as well as the commensurate State share to the SNA account within 30 days of receipt of the Central share.

However, there was a delay in transfer of funds released in the first installment to the State of Andhra Pradesh in FY 2023-24 of 136 days from the State treasury to the SNA account of PM SHRI Scheme.

Moreover, the funds released in the second installment by the Government of India to the State in FY 2023-24 are yet to be transferred from the State treasury to the SNA account of PM SHRI Scheme even after 142 days.

This delay by the State government has affected the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme considerably.