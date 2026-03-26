Workshop focuses on strengthening MSMEs

Amalapuram: The National Research Development Corporation, in association with the MSME Development Corporation, conducted a workshop on strengthening MSMEs and startups through technological innovation, intellectual property rights and commercialisation at BVC Engineering College in Allavaram mandal on Wednesday under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance initiative.

Sri Sudha, Assistant Manager, NRDC, welcomed the gathering and outlined NRDC’s role in supporting innovation and technology commercialisation in Andhra Pradesh. The welcome address was delivered by B V Venkata Ramana, Director (R&D), BVC Engineering College. Ambati Bhulakshmi, Director, AP MSME Development Corporation, Gannavaram; P V V Satyanarayana Murthy, Director, AP MSME Development Corporation, Aruna, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Konaseema; and S Chandra Prakash, Head Incubation, RTIH, Rajamahendravaram, spoke on the importance of MSMEs in regional development.

They highlighted technology transfer, commercialisation, government schemes and the One Family One Entrepreneur vision. Sri Sudha presented sessions on technology transfer, commercialisation, BEDP, system engineering and technology readiness levels for business growth. across sectors such as food, marine, medical, electronics and energy.

An IP and technology transfer clinic was held to guide participants on filing and licensing. Around 107 participants from MSMEs, startups, FPOs and academic institutions attended the programme.