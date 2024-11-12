Workshop for MLAs, MLCs Held Under Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu

In a significant move, a workshop was conducted for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from NDA alliance under the chairmanship of Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu.

The event saw active participation from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with various ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, who gathered to engage in discussions aimed at enhancing legislative effectiveness.

The workshop provides a platform for legislators to share insights, tackle pressing issues, and explore strategies for improved governance.