Workshop on farm management with drone technology held

Kadapa: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of KSRM College has organised a workshop about technological revolution in agriculture using technology and artificial intelligence with drone images. Chief guest Dr A Prakash, Assistant Professor, DY Patil Deemed University, Mumbai, elaborated on various topics like crop observation through drone technology, farm management, high production in modern times, and increasing farmer income accurately in the financial year. Another guest of honour, B Ujwala, distinguished educator and researcher, TSEC Mumbai University, spoke on drones and Artificial Intelligence-based agricultural technology. She noted that this workshop can change farmers’ lives and the future of agriculture is here.

The event was attended by College Managing Director Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, Principal Dr VVS Murthy, Vice-Principal Dr TN Prasad, Programme Convener & HOD Dr Vijaya Kishore, conveners Dr D Arun Kumar and M Prabhakar, and faculty team from various States.