Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
Just In
Workshop on farm management with drone technology held
The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of KSRM College has organised a workshop about technological revolution in agriculture using technology and artificial intelligence with drone images.
Kadapa: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of KSRM College has organised a workshop about technological revolution in agriculture using technology and artificial intelligence with drone images. Chief guest Dr A Prakash, Assistant Professor, DY Patil Deemed University, Mumbai, elaborated on various topics like crop observation through drone technology, farm management, high production in modern times, and increasing farmer income accurately in the financial year. Another guest of honour, B Ujwala, distinguished educator and researcher, TSEC Mumbai University, spoke on drones and Artificial Intelligence-based agricultural technology. She noted that this workshop can change farmers’ lives and the future of agriculture is here.
The event was attended by College Managing Director Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, Principal Dr VVS Murthy, Vice-Principal Dr TN Prasad, Programme Convener & HOD Dr Vijaya Kishore, conveners Dr D Arun Kumar and M Prabhakar, and faculty team from various States.