  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Workshop on farm management with drone technology held

Workshop on farm management with drone technology held
x

A dignitary speaking at a workshop held at KSRM College in Kadapa on Monday

Highlights

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of KSRM College has organised a workshop about technological revolution in agriculture using technology and artificial intelligence with drone images.

Kadapa: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of KSRM College has organised a workshop about technological revolution in agriculture using technology and artificial intelligence with drone images. Chief guest Dr A Prakash, Assistant Professor, DY Patil Deemed University, Mumbai, elaborated on various topics like crop observation through drone technology, farm management, high production in modern times, and increasing farmer income accurately in the financial year. Another guest of honour, B Ujwala, distinguished educator and researcher, TSEC Mumbai University, spoke on drones and Artificial Intelligence-based agricultural technology. She noted that this workshop can change farmers’ lives and the future of agriculture is here.

The event was attended by College Managing Director Dr Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy, Principal Dr VVS Murthy, Vice-Principal Dr TN Prasad, Programme Convener & HOD Dr Vijaya Kishore, conveners Dr D Arun Kumar and M Prabhakar, and faculty team from various States.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick