Workshop on low back pain, spinal deformities held

Anantapur: A workshop on ‘Modern Solutions to Challenges in Neurosurgery and Spine Care’ was held here by Manipal Hospital Whitefield.

Dr Ajay Kumar S P, Consultant - Spine Care, Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Dr Sharad Rajamani, Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, have shared insights into the latest minimally invasive techniques being employed to address low back pain and other spinal deformities, as well as brain aneurysms, and brain tumours.

Dr Ajay Kumar addressed the prevalent misconceptions associated with low back pain such as the popular belief that exercise exacerbates the condition or that bending is detrimental. He stated, “Many individuals believe that rest is always the best option to prevent pain. It is, however, not true as we encourage the importance of regular exercise and ergonomics at work or home. It is equally important to get back pain assessed by a spine specialist to identify the root cause so as to initiate treatment accordingly.”

Dr Ajay Kumar also spoke about how minimally invasive (endoscopic & keyhole) spine surgeries have created a revolution in terms of enhanced postoperative outcomes for patients. Procedures like Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLif), Spinal Deformity Correction, and Balloon Kyphoplasty, offer reduced pain, minimal blood loss, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

He further advised patients to work on their postures and avoid sitting for a long duration which is often the major cause of back pain in working individuals. For elderly individuals, managing osteoporosis through regular bone density tests and lifestyle adjustments become crucial factors.

Dr Sharad Rajamani emphasised the increasing incidence of brain aneurysms due to high longevity, co-morbidities, lifestyle changes, and improved detection techniques. He highlighted, “Factors like diabetes, hypertension, smoking, alcoholism, and drug abuse, are significantly affecting the blood vessels in the brain and resulting in intracranial bleeding (haemorrhage) and balloon out pouches (aneurysms). These out pouches if not detected and treated early, it leads to potentially devastating results with an 82% complication rate. Most of these patients reach a vegetative state with severe neurological disabilities.” He stated, “Advancements in brain tumour treatments have drastically reduced complications, with less than 5 percent to 6 percent of patients experiencing major post-operative issues.”