Workshops organised to unlock creativity

Visakhapatnam: Sasi Group organised workshops focusing on unlocking creativity among the youth, said manager of the National Museum of Indian Cinema, NFDC Jayita Ghosh, and District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra Dulam Kishore, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Attending as chief guests, they mentioned that the Bal Bharat Mahotsav- 2024’ received an overwhelming response from students and educators. Speaking on the occasion, Ghosh said, “The mahotsav is truly inspiring and such platforms encourage and celebrate the creativity of the youth.”

District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra Dulam Kishore mentioned that the avenue plays a crucial role in shaping the future leaders of the nation.

The two-day-long event witnessed the participation of over 1,800 students from 57 schools across various districts of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, more than 125 teaching professionals lent their support to the event.

A workshop on design thinking and innovation, facilitated by the National Council for Science Museum of the National Film Development Corporation, offered valuable insights to the participants.

Students showcased their talents in diverse competitions ranging from art, dance, and music to creative filmmaking.

The creative filmmaking segment, which included short films, animation, and still photography, provided a platform for budding filmmakers to shine.