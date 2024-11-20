World Bank team lauds edn dept for transformative efforts

Vijayawada: A delegation of World Bank representatives visited Sri Anne Seetharamaiah Zilla Parishad High School (PM SHRI) in Atkuru village of Unguturu mandal and the Model Foundation School in Davajigudem of Krishna district on Tuesday.

The visit was led by Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasarao. As part of the visit, the delegation reviewed educational policies, learning methodologies, creativity, and standards of education in the schools, along with the operations of the School Management Committees. They interacted with the students, asking insightful questions and receiving impressive responses. The delegation also observed classroom environments and inquired about the teaching methods employed by the teachers.

The World Bank representatives praised the efforts of the Education Department in enhancing educational quality, terming them commendable.

The delegation includes Cristelle Kouame, Task team leader, Keiko Inoue (South Asia Representative), Junko Onishi (Lead Social Protection Specialist, Human Development Program Leader, India), DHC Aturupane (Lead Economist), Karthik Pentel (Senior Education Specialist), Tracy Wilichowski, Deepa Balakrishnan (Senior Environmental Specialist), Tanuj Mathur (Senior Financial Management Specialist), and Priyanka Sahu (Consultant).

Samagra Shiksha Joint Director Muvva Ramalingam, Additional Director K Nageswara Rao, SCERT Director MV Krishna Reddy, APEPWIDC MD Diwan Reddy, Krishna district DEO Ramarao and other officials were present.