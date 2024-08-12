Live
- Tribute to Teaching: Ideas to Celebrate Teachers' Day this Year
- South Korea, Turkey renew currency swap deal for 3 years
- India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients industry to grow 7-8 pc in FY25
- Adani Group Shares Slide Amid Fresh Allegations By Hindenburg Research, SEBI Defends Chairperson
- Green Solutions conference held
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Clan Set Star in Hindi Adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King
- Oppn conspiracy to cause financial instability: BJP
- ITI-Berhampur sets new record for girls’ intake
- Buy iPhone 15 for Rs 14,401 Less on Flipkart: Here's How
- Celebrating International Youth Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Share
Just In
World Bank team visits Amaravati
The state government decided to take a loan Rs 15,000 crore from the World Bank for the development of state capital Amaravati.
Guntur: The state government decided to take a loan Rs 15,000 crore from the World Bank for the development of state capital Amaravati.
Responding to the request of the state government, four-member World Bank team started a three-day visit to the state capital Amaravati on Saturday.
As a part of their visit to Amaravati on Sunday, the team along with the AP CRDA officials visited Seed Access Roads in Amaravati, Kondaveetivagu Pumping Scheme, Undavalli Caves at Undavalli, SRM University and N-9 Road.
The team will visit some areas in the state capital Amaravati on Monday. After that they will come to a conclusion on sanctioning the loan.
The team on Saturday visited MLC, MLA, IAS officers’ quarters, NGO quarter buildings which were under construction in Amaravati.
They enquired about infrastructure in Amaravati and drinking water availability. The APCRDA officials explained about schools, public health centres, and projects to be taken up in Amaravati to the team.
As a part of the programme, the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Amaravati and examined the MLA, MLC, IAS officers’ quarters’ buildings.
Chennai IIT engineering experts visited Amaravati and assessed the quality and strength of the building complexes. They are yet to submit a report to the state government.
80 per cent of the construction work of building complexes was completed. The state government decided to complete the remaining 20 per cent of the construction work. The AP CRDA started jungle clearance work in Amaravati.