World Bank team visits Amaravati

Guntur: The state government decided to take a loan Rs 15,000 crore from the World Bank for the development of state capital Amaravati.

Responding to the request of the state government, four-member World Bank team started a three-day visit to the state capital Amaravati on Saturday.

As a part of their visit to Amaravati on Sunday, the team along with the AP CRDA officials visited Seed Access Roads in Amaravati, Kondaveetivagu Pumping Scheme, Undavalli Caves at Undavalli, SRM University and N-9 Road.

The team will visit some areas in the state capital Amaravati on Monday. After that they will come to a conclusion on sanctioning the loan.

The team on Saturday visited MLC, MLA, IAS officers’ quarters, NGO quarter buildings which were under construction in Amaravati.

They enquired about infrastructure in Amaravati and drinking water availability. The APCRDA officials explained about schools, public health centres, and projects to be taken up in Amaravati to the team.

As a part of the programme, the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Amaravati and examined the MLA, MLC, IAS officers’ quarters’ buildings.

Chennai IIT engineering experts visited Amaravati and assessed the quality and strength of the building complexes. They are yet to submit a report to the state government.

80 per cent of the construction work of building complexes was completed. The state government decided to complete the remaining 20 per cent of the construction work. The AP CRDA started jungle clearance work in Amaravati.