World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims observed

Ongole: The Prakasam district transport department, traffic police department, national highways department, roads and buildings department, medical and health department organised a walkathon to create awareness on road safety to mark World Remembrance Day of Traffic Victims here on Sunday.

Every year, the world observes a Remembrance Day of Traffic Victims on the third Sunday of November and creates awareness of the importance of following traffic rules and motor vehicle guidelines.

The walkathon, attended by the family members and friends of the people injured or lost lives in road accidents in the district, was flagged off by the DTC R Suseela and traffic DSP Vikram Srinivasa Rao. The officers, staff drivers of the departments, and the public also participated in the rally from Church Centre to Church Centre through Truck Road and Mastan Darga Centre, raising slogans on road safety.