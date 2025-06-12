World record created with yoga on boats

Vijayawada: Water Crafts-Floating Yoga conducted by the NTR district administration near Berm Park in Krishna River on Wednesday morning evoked good response as more than 2,000 yoga lovers enthusiastically participated in the Yogandhra campaign and practiced Yoga. The World Record Union (WRU) announced that a new world record was created in Vijayawada on Wednesday by performing Yoga on boats.

As part of Yogandhra, the event was organised in the pleasant morning on Krishna waters involving more than 200 boats. IAS officers, students, yoga teachers, fishermen, and a large number of Yoga lovers enthusiastically performed yoga on the boats, fishing boats, Jet Ski boats, sand boats and others.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath inaugurated the event. Special chief secretary of the department of tourism and culture Ajay Jain, Principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, NTR district collector G Lakshmisa, Joint collector S Ilakkia, VMC commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra and others participated.

MP Sivanath said a new world record was created in Vijayawada by performing Water Crafts-Floating Yoga on Krishna river.

World Record Union (WRU) judge Sharif Hanif visited the Berm Park and was delighted to see more than 2000 people participating in the yoga on boats. He announced that a world record was created by performing yoga on boats by more than 2000 persons. He congratulated the NTR district administration for conducting the mega event and stated that the people of Vijayawada gave a big message to the world on Yoga and its importance for health and fitness.

MP Sivanath congratulated the organisers and the people of Vijayawada.

Staff from the department of fisheries, panchayat raj, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, boating clubs, swimmers’ associations made collective efforts for the success of the event.