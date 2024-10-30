World Stroke Day: Medicover Hospital holds awareness conference

Nellore: Neurosurgeon Dr Deekshanti Narayan said that brain stroke can turn a previously healthy person into a disabled person.

She was speaking at an awareness conference held at the Medicover Hospital on the occasion of the World Stroke Day on Tuesday, Thrombolysis injection is given up to 4-5 hours after stroke onset, the second is thrombectomy - which can work up to 24 hours after paralysis, she says.

Consultant neurosurgeon Dr A Vaishnavi said that the World Stroke Day will be called ‘BE FAST’.

Neurosurgeon Dr Dinesh said that brain stroke is a cause of concern due to dietary habits and the highest incidence among young people above 30 years.

Medicover Hospital centre head Dr Dheeraj Reddy said that on the occasion of World Stroke Day, ‘Stroke Clinic’ has been set up at Nellore Medicover Hospital. Through this, free doctor consultation and 50% discount on medical tests prescribed by doctors are being provided in relation to brain stroke, he said. Medical Institute Centre head Dr Bindu Reddy, hospital superintendent Dr Yashwant Reddy, marketing head Satish and PRO Chandu participated in the programme.