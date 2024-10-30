Live
- Anantapur police recover over 10,000 mobiles from 22 states
- UP jail inmates go creative with diyas, sweets ahead of Diwali
- Officials will be held accountable for missing commercial tax targets: CM
- This Diwali, city set to burst green crackers with a bang
- Hasanamba temple prefers officials and politicians than common devotees
- Giraffe dies at Hyderabad zoo
- Uttarakhand hikes DA of staff from 50% to 53%
- Former MP expresses outrage on Waqf notices
- DCA raids 15 med shops, slaps show-cause notices
- Yogi: Rs. 40 lakh cr ‘investment’ shows growing interest in UP
Just In
World Stroke Day: Medicover Hospital holds awareness conference
Nellore: Neurosurgeon Dr Deekshanti Narayan said that brain stroke can turn a previously healthy person into a disabled person.She was speaking at an...
Nellore: Neurosurgeon Dr Deekshanti Narayan said that brain stroke can turn a previously healthy person into a disabled person.
She was speaking at an awareness conference held at the Medicover Hospital on the occasion of the World Stroke Day on Tuesday, Thrombolysis injection is given up to 4-5 hours after stroke onset, the second is thrombectomy - which can work up to 24 hours after paralysis, she says.
Consultant neurosurgeon Dr A Vaishnavi said that the World Stroke Day will be called ‘BE FAST’.
Neurosurgeon Dr Dinesh said that brain stroke is a cause of concern due to dietary habits and the highest incidence among young people above 30 years.
Medicover Hospital centre head Dr Dheeraj Reddy said that on the occasion of World Stroke Day, ‘Stroke Clinic’ has been set up at Nellore Medicover Hospital. Through this, free doctor consultation and 50% discount on medical tests prescribed by doctors are being provided in relation to brain stroke, he said. Medical Institute Centre head Dr Bindu Reddy, hospital superintendent Dr Yashwant Reddy, marketing head Satish and PRO Chandu participated in the programme.