World Telugu Mahasabhalu continues for second day in Vijayawada

The KBN College in Vijayawada hosted the second day of the World Telugu Writers' Conference, featuring a series of engaging programs for Telugu language enthusiasts. A significant highlight of the event was the "Meetings of Representatives from Other States," which saw participation from Telugu language lovers not only from various states but also from different countries.

In addition to the interactive sessions, a specialized platform focused on the judicial system was held in Telugu. Esteemed speakers included retired High Court Justice Akula Venkat Sheshsai and several sitting justices from the Telangana High Court, namely Justice K. Manmatha Rao, Justice B. Krishnamohan Rao, Justice K. Laxman, and Justice Nagesh Bheempaak.

The programs were also graced by notable political figures, including MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad and former MP Yaralgad Lakshmi Prasad, who contributed to the vibrant discussions surrounding the Telugu language and its cultural significance. The conference continues to foster collaboration and appreciation among Telugu-speaking communities, both domestically and internationally.