World Tourism Day: Thimmamma Marrimanu, most inhospitable tourist place

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Bad and unmotorable road to the village hosting the historical Thimmamma Marrimanu spread in a geographical area of more than three hectares and ever growing ever green tree greets the visitors and tourists, sans amenities and facilities.

Such a massive tree would naturally play host to thousands of birds, but the creaking noises of birds is conspicuously absent. What amazes the visitor is that it is a no birds land. It is birds forsaken land. The botanical Marvel of nearly seven centuries is languishing in neglect.

Forest and tourism departments need to review unfriendly conditions here, in the context of World Tourism Day. Hardly any tourist visits the place and is almost forgotten by even tourism department. One cannot find any basic amenities nor a tourist cottage to spend overnight in the mystic Banyan garden.

Visitors cannot even get a cup of tea or eateries and tourists will starve as there is none to extend hospitality.

The 660-year-old Banyan tree, dubbed as ‘Thimamma Marrimanu’, spread over an area of 3.24 hectares is located in Edurudona panchayat in Kadiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, is the pride of the undivided district.

The botanical marvel had been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records way back in 1989. The tree has 3,870 prop roots. It was transferred to the forest department in 1990 and ever since is being taken care by the forest personnel, nourishing it with needed fertilisers. ‘Thimamma Marrimanu’ got its name from a legend of Thimamma couple, who was known to be pious. Since 1990, the Forest department has been taking steps for the survival of this tree by taking natural steps for its growth and by giving the needed support for its branches to expand. The tree is still growing in area and size and is attracting tourists.