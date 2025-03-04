World Wildlife Day observed in Srikakulam dist

Srikakulam: Survival of humans is dependent on protection of wild life, said forest officials, botany and zoology lecturers.

They addressed at World Wildlife Day event organised at Palakonda, Pathapatnam, Palasa and other parts of the district on Monday.

On the occasion, lecturers and forest officials explained the importance of forests and wildlife and protection of both is the duty of human beings.

“Otherwise we will face consequences and our survival will be difficult,” they warned. At an event organised at the Government Junior College at Palakonda, the forest officials created awareness among students on the importance of wildlife and forest.

At Pathapatnam also, forest officials conducted an awareness drive among students of various government and private schools on wildlife and importance of forest and how they are useful for a healthy life.

At Palasa, an NGO Green Army founder president B Gopal organised an event to mark the World Wildlife Day with the assistance of officials and staff of the departments of Animal Husbandry, Forest, Irrigation and Panchayat Raj.