"Yarlagadda promises special measures to tackle unemployment in Gannavaram constituency"

Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the candidate of the TDP, Janasena, and BJP coalition in the Gannavaram constituency, has pledged to take special measures to address the issue of unemployment in the area. During his campaign in Prasadampadu village SV R Centre, Sagarlabazar, he was accompanied by leaders of Janasena, BJP, and TDP.

Venkatarao took to the streets of the villages to explain his Super Six schemes for the development of Gannavaram constituency. He specifically mentioned his plans to establish an IT company in the area to help combat unemployment. Additionally, he promised to work towards setting up full-scale industries in locations like Malavalli and Other Panenigudem industrial centers to create more job opportunities for the local youth.

Venkatarao highlighted that the establishment of full-scale industries in Malavalli Industrial Estate could provide job opportunities for up to 15,000 people. He emphasized that by voting for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections, the people of Gannavaram can contribute to his mission to tackle unemployment in the constituency.

