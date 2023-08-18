Yarlagadda Venkat Rao meets his followers, hints of joining TDP

Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who recently met with his followers, has once again hinted at the possibility of joining the TDP and winning from Gannavaram constituency to meet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the assembly.



During his address, Venkatarao emphasized that he had worked tirelessly to secure a victory for the YSRCP in Gannavaram and asserted that he had only requested a ticket from the Chief Minister. He expressed his frustration over the ongoing legal cases against him despite being a member of the ruling government.

Venkatarao claimed that he had fought against the TDP in their stronghold but never had any meetings with Chandrababu Naidu or Lokesh. He even challenged anyone to prove otherwise, stating that he would leave politics if it could be proven. He clarified that he had not betrayed or exploited the YSRCP and expressed his intention to meet with Chandrababu soon, requesting an appointment.