Yarlagadda Venkatarao all praise for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kumar

Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the MLA candidate of the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance in the Gannavaram constituency, recently praised Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan for his commitment to public welfare. In celebration of the Janasena Party's foundation day, Venkatarao cut a cake in Nunna village of Vijayawada rural mandal on Thursday evening and commended the party's members. He highlighted Pawan Kalyan's strategic vision and his decision to align with the TDP for the benefit of the state's residents.





Venkatarao urged TDP-Janasena-BJP leaders to unite and work towards fulfilling Pawan Kalyan's goals in the upcoming elections. The event, attended by TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders, activists, and supporters, showcased the alliance's solidarity and dedication to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh.







