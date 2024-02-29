Yarlagadda Venkatarao donated 1 lakh for construction of the idol of Ganganamma Devasthanam

In a generous gesture, TDP MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao has donated one lakh rupees towards the construction of the idol of Ganganamma Devasthanam in the village of Ungutur.

The temple organizers of the Gouda community in Pedda Avutapalli village informed Venkatarao about the new temple and idols being installed. In response, Venkatarao's brother Satish handed over a cheque of one lakh rupees to the temple administrators.

The event was attended by village TDP party president Munna Ramakrishna, Unguthuru mandal general secretary Alla Hanuka, former PACS chairman Madala Bhaskarao, Yarlagadda Ajay Shekhar, and several others. This donation will surely go a long way in furthering the development of the temple and promoting the worship of Goddess Ganganamma in the community.