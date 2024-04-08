Yarlagadda Venkatrao starts campaign under Prajagalam in Vijayawada

Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the joint MLA candidate of TDP-Janasena-BJP for the Gannavaram constituency, has kicked off his election campaign under the banner of Prajagalam. The campaign was launched amidst a large crowd in Ramavarappadu village of Vijayawada rural mandal on Sunday morning. Throughout the campaign, Yarlagadda interacted with the locals, listened to their issues, and assured them of solutions once in power.

During the campaign, Yarlagadda highlighted the promises made by the NDA alliance coalition government for the development of the region. He emphasized on schemes such as providing financial assistance to girl children studying under Vandanam, free gas cylinders for poor families, job opportunities for unemployed youth, and housing plots for the underprivileged in Gannavaram constituency.

Yarlagadda also stressed on the importance of supporting the Telugu Desam Party and its leader, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who he believes has the potential to steer the state towards economic prosperity. He urged the voters to back the NDA alliance and vote for the bicycle symbol to ensure the state's progress.

Following the campaign, several individuals from the village, including Satish, Mulhu Sudhakar, and Lakshmana Rao, joined the Telugu Desam Party. Yarlagadda welcomed them into the party and expressed gratitude for their support.

A number of party leaders and workers from TDP, Janasena, and BJP also participated in the campaign, showcasing their unity and commitment towards securing a better future for the region. The event was attended by Village Party President Nabhigari Konda, Mandal Party President Goddalla Rama Rao, and other prominent leaders from the constituency.