Yarlagadda Venkatrao's wife campaigns in Ramavarappadu village

In a bid to garner support for TDP Janasena BJP joint candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao in the upcoming elections, his wife Ganeshwari conducted a campaign in Ramavarappadu village of Gannavaram Constituency. The campaign saw her visit various streets in the village and interact with the residents, urging them to vote for Yarlagadda and ensure his victory by a large margin.

During the campaign, Jananeshwari distributed election leaflets and explained the various welfare schemes that will be implemented for the people once Yarlagadda is elected. She also promised to work towards the development of the constituency, with a specific focus on the construction of a bridge over the Kalua in Ramavarappadu.

Drawing inspiration from TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's Super Six schemes for the state's development, Yarlagadda Venkatarao has also launched Super Six schemes for the development of the constituency, including addressing the Ramavarappadu bridge issue.

The campaign event was attended by various local leaders and party members, including Addepalli Sambu, Goddali Rama Rao, Nabhigani Konda, and others. Janasena leaders Lakkuraju Mallikarjuna and other party members were also present to show their support for Yarlagadda Venkatarao and his wife's campaign efforts.





