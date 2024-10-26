  • Menu
Yeluri’s Praja Darbar receives overwhelming response

Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao receiving petitions from people at the Praja Darbar held at his camp office in Isukadarsi village on Friday
Highlights

The MLA vows to make Parchuru a model constituency

Ongole: The Praja Darbar (grievance redressal programme) conducted by the Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, at his camp office in Isukadarsi village, received a massive turnout of people seeking solutions to various issues.

The programme, which began at 9 am, featured dedicated counters for drafting public petitions. MLA Yeluri personally received applications from the citizens who came from various villages across the constituency.

He reviewed the concerns in the presence of officials from various departments, and provided immediate solutions to several issues, with a special focus on issues pending from the last five years. He directed officials to expedite the resolution of problems related to revenue matters, road infrastructure, pensions, housing sites and drinking water issues.

Speaking at the event, Yeluri criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting public issues during their five-year tenure. He emphasised that the current NDA government prioritises both development and welfare, claiming they have gained public trust within just 100 days of assuming power. He listed out plans for the future development of the constituency into an industrial hub, developing Motupalli as a maritime transport hub, creating employment opportunities for local youth, and focusing on both agricultural and industrial growth.

The MLA assured that the government is committed to public welfare and development, promising to make the Parchuru constituency a model for development through coordinated efforts between public representatives and government officials.

