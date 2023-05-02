Yemmiganur: Nara Lokesh lambasts State govt over failure to prevent migrations

Yemmiganur (Kurnool) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh spit fire on the YSR Congress government after learning the woeful stories of the migrant labourers.

He said it is so sad to see several villages wearing a deserted look. The villagers with their kith and kin are migrating to faraway places in a quest to earn a day’s meal to their family members.

What the government is doing despite being well aware of the pathetic situation in Kurnool district, he asked. Why is the government not taking steps to prevent the migrations from thes district, Lokesh wondered.

During his Yuva Galam padayatra in Yemmiganur on Monday, Lokesh met the migrant workers. He spoke to them and asked from where they were coming and where they have gone with their kith and kin. The labourers said that they went to Guntur for work and were now returning to their villages. They said due to lack of irrigation water, they could not find work in Kurnool district and hence they had to migrate.

The migrant labourers urged Lokesh to take measures to change their fate once the TDP returns to power. Totally moved by their plight, heassured that he will certainly take a note and will strive to render justice immediately after the TDP is reelected to power.

He said the previous TDP government has spent Rs 11,700 crore for construction of projects whereas the Jagan government did not spend even 10 per cent of the sum.

The TDP has strived to transform Rayalaseema to Ratnalaseema. But Jagan is converting it into Rallaseema, alleged Lokesh.

Advocates also met the TDP leader during his padayatra. They appealed to him to set up a Senior Civil Judge and Additional Junior Civil Judge courts in Yemmiganur.