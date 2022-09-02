Yerragondapalem: Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh distributes pensions at beneficiaries' doorsteps

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh surprised the pensioners by knocking on their door in the early hours of Thursday, the first day of the month. Minister Suresh conducted 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme in Ayyappa Nagar and BC Colony on Vinukonda Road, under the second village secretariat limits of Yerragondapalem town at 6 am on Thursday.

Being the first day of the month, the volunteers in the area prepared to distribute welfare pensions in the area, but the Minister wanted to distribute them personally. He went door-to-door in the area, explained to the people the benefits of various schemes and programmes, and handed over the pensions. The beneficiaries after opening the door were shocked and surprised to see the Minister and happy to receive the pension from him.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said that it is the aim of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide the benefits under various welfare schemes to the public and make them happy.

Agriculture market yard chairman Udumula Srinivasa Reddy, MPP Dontha Kiran Goud, sarpanch Arunabai, staff and volunteers from village secretariat, local officials and leaders accompanied the Minister.