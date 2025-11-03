Yerrannaidu remembered

Vijayawada: Former Union Minister and prominent leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, fondly known as Badugu Telugu Tejam for his commitment to the upliftment of marginalised communities, was commemorated on the 13th anniversary of his passing. The memorial event took place at NTR Bhavan, located at the Vijayawada Parliament Office in Guru Nanak Colony on Sunday.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and former MLC and TDP State General Secretary Buddha Venkanna paid tribute to the late leader by garlanding his portrait.

Sivanath noted that Yerrannaidu’s dedication and humility continue to inspire young leaders within the Telugu Desam Party. He expressed his intention to serve the people by following Yerrannaidu’s ideals and selfless spirit.

Other TDP leaders in attendance included TDP State Organising Secretary Boppana Bhavakumar, V Narasimha Chowdhury, K Jagan Mohan, Madigani Gurunatham, Dr Sanke Viswanatham, Koduru Anjaneya Vasu, and TNSF District General Secretary Charan Sai Yadav.