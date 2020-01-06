Yet another TDP leader Nadendla Brahmam Chowdhary deserts the party citing personal reasons

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh (AP) seems to have been in a tight spot as leaders are deserting the party one after the other. Earlier, it was Vallabhaneni Vamsi who wrote to Chandrababu about the disrespect he has met in the party and resigned the party last November. Subsequently, he was suspended by party high command, which led him to acquire special status in Assembly.

Later, MLA Maddali Giri also followed Vamsi to leave the party and met CM Jagan Reddy. However, the TDP has not taken any call on his movements. It remains to be seen on how Giri would make his way to YSRCP.

In the latest development, the Telugu Desam Party jolted with yet another shock as the key leader Nadendla Brahmam Chowdhary resigns as Telugu Nadu Student Federation State President. Nadendla Brahmam Chaudhary has said that he had to quit the party due to personal problems and urged everyone not to speculate anything since there are no politics involved. "I would stay away from politics and fight on people's issues," Nadendla asserted.

On the other hand, rumours are rounding that the former state cabinet minister (in the previous AP government) Ganta Srinivas Rao, who according to senior TDP leaders, may leave soon. The speculations raised when the YSRCP leaders have met Ganta at his residence on Saturday.