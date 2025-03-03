Yoga, cultural programme organised for women police

Live
Just In
Ongole: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, a special yoga and cultural programme was conducted for women police personnel at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday.
The event, organised under the directives of the district SP AR Damodar, featured yoga, dance, and music performances by women police officers, home guards, DPO staff, and personnel from other departments.
Speaking on the occasion, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu emphasised the importance of yoga for police personnel who face daily stress in their duties. He said that participating in yoga activities in such a pleasant atmosphere was truly enjoyable for everyone involved.
The Additional SP highlighted that women police officers constantly work under pressure while fulfilling their various responsibilities, and suggested that practicing yoga daily could help them alleviate both mental and physical stress, improve their health, and lead happier lives with their families. He explained that regular yoga practice offers multiple benefits including physical and mental well-being, body fitness, stress relief, self-control, and improved blood circulation.
The programme was attended by AR DSP K Srinivasa Rao, RI Sitarama Reddy, yoga instructor Balu and his team members, AR ASIs, staff from various departments, and other police personnel.