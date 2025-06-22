Yoga pause button for global tensions: Modi

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that with the whole world battling one tension or the other, yoga would be a sure pathway to peace.

Addressing the massive 11th International Day of Yoga event at RK Beach here, the Prime Minister said:

“Unfortunately, today the whole world is going through some kind of tension. In many regions, unrest and instability are increasing. In such a situation, yoga gives us the direction of peace”

Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, to become whole again, he added. "My request to the world- let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy," Modi said.

He also described yoga as a profound personal discipline that also served as a collective system transitioning individuals from ‘me' to 'we’. “Yoga teaches us we are not isolated individuals but integral parts of nature. Initially, we learn to care for our own health and wellness, but gradually, this care expands to our environment, society, and the planet. Yoga is a profound personal discipline that, at the same time, serves as a collective system - one that transitions individuals from me to we,” he said. The Prime Minister participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at the 28-kilometre long Visakhapatnam beachfront from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam on Saturday morning.

Asserting that yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, background, age, or ability, Modi said the theme of this year's International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga for One Earth, One Health" - reflected a deep truth, that the health of every entity on earth was interconnected. Expressing pride in seeing how differently-abled individuals were reading yogic texts in braille, Modi noted that scientists were also practicing yoga in space.

The Prime Minister made a strong call for yoga practice every day by everyone. He said obesity had become a global problem and it must be addressed through yoga which would help to reduce obesity. He also underlined the need for a global campaign on yoga.

When India proposed in the United Nations that June 21 be celebrated as International Yoga Day, in a short time, 175 countries accepted it, he said. After 11 years, yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around the world, he further said. "Whether the Sydney Opera House or the Everest mountain, or the span of the ocean, the message is that yoga is for everyone," said Modi.

The Prime Minister was all praise for Andhra Pradesh for organizing the 11th Yoga Day excellently. He congratulated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their leadership. He also specially appreciated the efforts of IT Minister Nara Lokesh, stating that he has demonstrated how yoga can be a true social celebration and how every section of society can be included. The Prime Minister highlighted that under their leadership, AP launched a remarkable initiative -Yogandhra Abhiyan.