Yoga Sangamam held at NSU with grandeur

Tirupati: The First All India Sanskrit Universities’ Practical Yoga Competition, ‘Yoga Sangamam – 2026’, was inaugurated with grandeur on Monday at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, drawing participation from students and faculty across the country.

Chief guest Swami Sadananda Maharaj, Peethadhipati of Sri Krishna Ashram and Dakshinamurthi Peetham, inaugurated the event and highlighted the importance of yoga in modern life. He explained that yogic science helps control the mind, discipline the senses, and build both physical and mental strength. He described yoga as a powerful tool for disease prevention and said its ultimate aim is to help individuals achieve spiritual growth and Moksha, the highest goal of human life.

NSU former Vice-Chancellor Prof Harekrishna Satapathy said Yoga Sangamam provides a valuable platform for yoga students from different universities to test their understanding of yogic science and demonstrate their skills and talent.

Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy noted that students from 14 universities across India are participating in the competition. He said the university aims to expand the programme each year to promote yoga knowledge widely and encouraged greater public awareness about its benefits.

The event was coordinated by Dr D Jyoti, Head of the Department of Sankhya Yoga, and Dr Tapan Kumar Gadai, Head of the Department of Yoga Science. Registrar Kadiyam Venkata Narayana Rao, Academic Dean Prof Rajnikant Shukla, Prof Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, Prof Krishneshwara Jha, Prof P Venkat Rao, Prof C Ranganathan Prof S Dakshinamurthi Sharma and others participated.