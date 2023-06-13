  • Menu
Yoga sessions by Eastern Naval Command

Naval personnel taking part in a yoga session organised near INS Kursura Submarine Museum at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.
Highlights

As a prelude to the International Day of Yoga, Indian Navy conducted yoga sessions at RK Beach Visakhapatnam and Naval Station Bheemunipatnam.

Visakhapatnam: As a prelude to the International Day of Yoga, Indian Navy conducted yoga sessions at RK Beach Visakhapatnam and Naval Station Bheemunipatnam.

The sessions aim at promoting the practice of yoga and raise awareness about its benefits among unit personnel and the general public.

Led by yoga instructors, a yoga camp was organised by INS Dega near INS Kursura Submarine Museum at RK Beach Road. It included various yoga asanas, pranayama practices and meditation techniques.

In another similar event, a yoga session which was organised by INS Kalinga in collaboration with Isha Foundation was conducted by Rohit Verma in which 184 naval personnel of INS Kalinga, INS Karna, Naval Armament Inspectorate and staff of defence security corps took part.

