Yoga should be part of daily life
Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has urged the public and district administration to actively participate in the Yoga-Andhra campaign and incorporate yoga into their daily routines.
He made these remarks while inaugurating the Yoga-Andhra program on Wednesday morning at the Indoor Stadium in Anantapur, as part of the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations. The Collector officially launched the district-level Yoga-Andhra event and personally performed yoga asanas, inspiring others to follow suit. Several district officials, including the DRO, also joined him in performing yoga. Yoga masters Guru Rajarao and Krishnaveni led the participants through the asanas as per protocol.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vinod Kumar announced the commencement of the month-long ‘Yoga Month’ campaign starting today, in the run-up to International Yoga Day on June 21. As part of the nationwide campaign, a grand event is scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 21, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu are expected to participate. The Collector also revealed the launch of a dedicated app for the campaign, encouraging everyone to register and participate in the Yoga-Andhra 2025 campaign through it. He called upon all state and district departments, as well as the general public, to actively engage in this central government initiative.
Participants in the Event Included:
DRO A. Malola, DM&HO Dr. E.B. Devi, AYUSH District Officer Dr. Ramakumar, ZP CEO Ramachandra Reddy, DPO Nagaraju Naidu, DWMA PD Saleem Basha, Horticulture DD Raghunatha Reddy, DEO Venkataramana Naik, Samagra Shiksha APC Shailaja, DTWO Ram Anjaneyulu, DMWO Ramasubbareddy, I&PR DPRO Guruswamy Shetty, District Tourism Officer Jayakumar Babu, DSDO Uday Bhaskar, AYUSH doctors, officials from various departments, sportspersons, and students.