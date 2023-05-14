‘Yoga Utsav’ organised at Vizianagaram Fort

Vizianagaram : A massive yoga programme was organised in Vizianagaram Fort on Saturday in association with Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and GITAM University to publicise the importance of yoga in daily life.

The Union government is organising yoga programmes all over India. As many as 1,000 students, employees and others from various organisations took part in the programme.

The programme ‘yoga for harmonious living’ has drawn the attention of various groups in the district.

Prof K Suneetha of GITAM University, Visakhapatnam explained the importance of yoga and how it will help human to lead peaceful life, support us to get rid of all tensions and pressures.

Yoga will make us strong mentally and physically. The Union government will organise worldwide programmes on June 21 as International Yoga Day.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga selected several educational intuitions to take part in the mission and to conduct programmes. Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram are only two cities selected to conduct yoga programmes as part of the mission in two Telugu states.

TL Narasimha Rao, Prof B Nalini of GITAM University K Surya Kanthi of MR Degree College and others attended the programme.