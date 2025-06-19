Yogandhra attracting global attention: Savitha

Vizianagaram: Minister for BC welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha said that Yoga will ensure the wellbeing of the present and future generations and everyone should adopt yoga as a part of daily life.

She attended a review meeting on the preparations for the Yogandhra programme held on Wednesday in Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency.

Minister Savitha stated that the Yogandhra initiative has garnered global attention, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to promoting health and wellness through yoga. She recalled that the International Day of Yoga was proposed at the United Nations in 2015 and has been observed annually since 2016.

“Yoga helps in keeping diseases at bay and enhances the quality of life,” she said, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as examples of leaders who remain healthy and energetic due to regular yoga practice. Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas expressed pride over Andhra Pradesh getting the opportunity to organise the International Yoga Day celebrations on such a large scale. “Our participation in this initiative is a matter of pride,” he remarked, adding that it would help spread awareness about the importance of yoga among students, the public, and even elected representatives.

He called upon all stakeholders to treat the event as prestigious and contribute to strive for its success. The Minister instructed that transportation arrangements, including buses, must start as early as 3 am on June 21 to ensure smooth participation without inconvenience to anyone.