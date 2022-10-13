Youn man attempts suicide in support of three capitals in Chodavaram

The movement for the three capitals is getting momentum. In support of decentralisation in Chodavaram of Anakapalli district, a bike rally was organised under the leadership of government whip Karanam Dharmasri. Tension arose after this rally and protest as a young man named Srinivasa Rao poured petrol and set the bike on fire. Later, he tried to set himself on fire.. Immediately alerted police stopped the young man and locals breathed a sigh of relief.



It is already known that Whip Karanam Dharmasri has resigned in support of decentralization and the resignation letter was given to the JAC leaders. Also, massive protest programs were held demanding decentralization in North districts. On the 15th of this month, they have prepared for a massive protest program in the name of Garjana demanding executive capital in Visakhapatnam.



In the meantime, programs like bike rallies are being organised. AP Ministers and YSRCP MLAs are participating in these protests.