Young man attacks woman's family for rejecting marriage proposal in Guntur

A young man and his family members attacked the girl with whom he is in love got engaged to another guy in Firangipuram of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. Going into the details, Manikantha, a youth from Firangipuram, has been stalking the victim in the name of love for the past few months. Despite the girl's family members warned him, there was no change in him.



Recently the young lady got engaged. However, he is harassing the young woman saying that he loves her. With this, the young woman's family members organised a panchayat with the elders.

Manikantha got angry as the young lady was already engaged. At this time, Manikantha was enraged as the young woman refused his love and the family members did not agree to the marriage and indiscriminately attacked the young woman and her family in the presence of elders with knives and rods leaving 12 people seriously injured.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at GGH. Another 9 people are undergoing treatment at Narasaraopet Government Hospital. Meanwhile, the police are investigating this incident.