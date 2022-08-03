Young man collides a car with girl's bike for opposing his love in Anantapur

In a shocking incident, a young man hits a woman's bike with a car for rejecting his love in Anantapur district. Going into the details, a young man named Bhaskar has been harassing a young woman named Maithili for some time in the name of love. However, the young lady rejected Bhaskar's love as he was the elder brother.



Against this backdrop, Bhaskar who was angered over it has hit Maithili with a car when she was riding a scooty. The incident took place near Boyalapally in Kambadur mandal.



In this accident, Maithili, a young woman, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Accused Bhaskar was taken into custody by the police. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.