Young man dies in a road accident 29 days ahead of his marriage in Kurnool

The young man who was supposed to get married in twenty days died in an accident at Adoni of Kurnool district on Thursday evening near Peddahariwanam village.



According to the parents and the police, Arun Pandu (24), the first son of Hemadri and Renuka of Gudikambala village in Emmiganur mandal, is working in a fertilizer shop in Shiraguppa. As usual on Thursday, while returning to the village after completing his duties, he was hit by an unknown vehicle at Peddahariwanam.

Locals rushed the injured to Adoni Area Hospital in a 108 Ambulance and the doctors confirmed that he was already dead. Meanwhile, Arun Pandu's marriage was fixed with a young lady from Maddikera village and is scheduled to take place in 20 days. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating.