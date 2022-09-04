Young man ends life amid debts incurred over online games in Sri Satya Sai district

A young man committed suicide in Kondakamarla, Obuladevara Cheruvu Mandal of Sri Satya Sai District. Going into the details, Hemant Babu who is working as a car driver lives near Animal Hospital in Kondakamarla and got used to playing online rummy games. He who is addicted to it by watching the advertisements has been playing the game for a long time and incurred a debt of Rs. 3 lakh. He has been facing humiliation and harassment from the loan vendors.



Against this backdrop, as he could not find a way to pay off his debt and decided to commit suicide. When there was no one at home, he hanged himself to death with a saree and ended the life

The police came to the spot and inquired about the matter. They registered a case upon the complaint lodged by Hemant's wife. The police advised people to be wary of illegal apps and not to yield to online games.