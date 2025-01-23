Young Woman Dies, 28 Injured as Bus Overturns on Rajamahendravaram Bridge

Rajamahendravaram: In a tragic accident, a private bus overturned on the Gaman Bridge near Rajamahendravaram in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving one young woman dead and 28 others injured. Among the injured, 10 sustained serious injuries, while three are reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 1-30 a.m. when a Kaveri Travels bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad lost control and overturned on the bridge between Komthamuru and Katheuru. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving negligently, leading to the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Homini (21), a resident of Visakhapatnam. She was traveling to Hyderabad for a job interview along with her sister Dhanalakshmi. Homini succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Emergency response teams dispatched six ambulances from Rajamahendravaram to transport the injured to the government hospital. Most of the injured passengers hail from Visakhapatnam, Tuni, and Annavaram, with several being students.

East Godavari District SP D. Narasimha Kishore visited the accident site and personally monitored the rescue operations. A crane was deployed to remove the overturned bus, and three people trapped beneath it were rescued.

The tragic accident has once again highlighted the risks posed by reckless driving. Authorities are investigating further to ensure strict action against those responsible.