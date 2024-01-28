Youth are the architects of future

Visakhapatnam: CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu said that youth are the architects of the future. By nurturing their intellect and providing a platform for upgrading their skills, there is a scope for paving the way for a stronger democracy and a brighter nation.

Inspiring the younger generation at the “Young Thinkers Forum” held at Araku, the CEO encouraged the youth to engage in democratic process, offering solutions to electoral challenges and contributing to the evolution of a more vibrant and participatory democracy. “Leadership is not a mere quality but an action. “We aim to empower the youth with the skills and mindset required to lead transformative changes in our society and governance,” Gedela Srinubabu said.”

He stressed on establishing efficient networking channels with stakeholders and organisations as it is an integral part of translating ideas into impactful actions.

The forum aims to create avenues for collaboration and support to amplify the impact of young thinkers’ initiatives. It also intends to instil leadership, organisational, and management skills among the participants.