Youth booked under PD Act, shifted to prison

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police has arrested a youth (22), a habitual offender. He was involved in 12 cases.

He was sent to Visakhapatnam Central jail. SP Vakul Jindal informed that Bandi Rajeev of Phool Bagh has been involved in several street fighting incidents. He acts in a rude manner with locals and even fought with other youth in colonies.

As many as 12 cases were booked against Rajeev in the past three years in one town and two town police stations of Vizianagaram city. The police earlier made vain bids to transform him.

Finally the police detained him under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. The district police found that Rajeev was posing a threat to peace in the society. He has been continuously creating nuisance.

Finally, the police appealed to District Collector B R Ambedkar to impose PD Act on the accused. The District Magistrate has approved the proposal to book him under the PD Act and directed them to send him to the Central jail in Vizag.

SP Jindal warned that police will not tolerate any activities of the anti-social elements. He said stern action would be taken against those disturbing peace and causing law and order problems.